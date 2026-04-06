The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, has delivered a strong closing address at the ACI Africa Regional Conference & Exhibition in Luanda, highlighting Africa’s aviation rebound and Nigeria’s growing prominence in the sector. Speaking under the theme “Stronger Airports, Stronger Africa,” she stressed that…...

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, has delivered a strong closing address at the ACI Africa Regional Conference & Exhibition in Luanda, highlighting Africa’s aviation rebound and Nigeria’s growing prominence in the sector.

Speaking under the theme “Stronger Airports, Stronger Africa,” she stressed that airports are strategic drivers of trade, tourism, and economic integration, while calling for long-term partnerships, innovation, and resilience across the continent.

Mrs. Kuku revealed that Murtala Muhammed International Airport recorded Africa’s fastest traffic growth among major airports in 2025, with an 11.8% rise in air traffic movements and a 34.4% surge in cargo.

She also noted that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport ranked among Africa’s top airports for domestic passenger traffic, as Nigeria emerged as the continent’s second-largest domestic market.

She concluded by formally inviting delegates to the next ACI Africa conference scheduled for September 2026 in Abuja