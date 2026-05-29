The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has continued to receive groups and Individuals at his residence in his hometown, Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara state...

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has continued to receive groups and Individuals at his residence in his hometown, Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara state

The visitors were at the Minister’s House to pay sallah Homage as the Eid el- Kabir sallah Celebration Continues

The groups and individuals came from across the fourteen local government areas of the State including party leaders at the state level

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During the visit, they thanked the Minister for supporting President Tinubu’s administration since it’s inception in 2023 and his continuous efforts in ensuring peace and unity among leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Zamfara State

The people also described the Minister as their Mentor and political leader who always have the people at heart irrespective of party affiliation

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Bello Matawalle a former Governor of Zamfara state is known for his hospitality and simplicity

He is also known for supporting the youth especially those from the poor background and empower them to become self relient

This according to many has helped in reducing poverty and addressing political thuggery among other vices in Zamfara

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Few among some of the dignitaries that visited the Minister includes the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Cooperation, Yazid Shehu Danfulani, Former Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, now Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC) Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, Zamfara state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ibrahim Danmaliki and Yusuf Idris Gusau, the Auditor of the APC Zamfara State chapter among others

The Minister arrived Maradun, his home town in Zamfara state on Wednesday after observing the Eid prayer alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Dodon Barracks Eid praying Ground in Lagos.

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Matawalle is also expected to meet with political groups in his efforts to garner votes for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal ahead yhe 2027 General Election.