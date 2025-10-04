Gospel singer Moses Bliss has voiced deep disappointment following the cancellation of his highly anticipated concert in Tanzania, originally scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025. Bliss, who was set to perform before a reported crowd of over 60,000 people, said the cancellation came after he and hi...

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has voiced deep disappointment following the cancellation of his highly anticipated concert in Tanzania, originally scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025.

Bliss, who was set to perform before a reported crowd of over 60,000 people, said the cancellation came after he and his team were denied entry into the country despite prior assurances that their travel documents were in order.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the singer explained that weeks of planning and preparation were undone at the last minute due to unresolved visa issues.

He emphasised that the setback was beyond his team’s control and extended a heartfelt apology to his Tanzanian fans.

The singer revealed that his team had invested significant time, energy, and resources into the concert, which was meant to be free for everyone.

He promised to reschedule the concert, reinstating God’s promise to make all things beautiful in His time.

The statement reads: “I have been overwhelmed with emotions since hearing that over maybe 60,000 of you gathered last night with eager hearts, ready to worship Jesus together with me. The thought that such a great multitude came out for this encounter with God leaves me humbled and broken, knowing I could not be there physically as planned.

“I want you to hear the truth directly from me. My team and I were scheduled to fly from Nairobi into Tanzania on the 2nd of October after a successful program in the stadium in Kenya. Bags were packed, instruments ready, and our hearts burning with anticipation. But at the airport, to our deepest shock, we discovered that our visas had not been released, despite weeks of assurance from the organizing team in Tanzania that the approvals were already in place.

“From that moment, we did not relent. We mobilized every contact possible, leaders across Tanzania, friends across Africa, and even sought Presidential intervention. We were told, time after time, that the visas had been “approved,” only for another excuse to follow: that the officer in charge of issuing them was not on seat, or that emails had not been sent yet. For two days straight, I remained at the airport, waiting in faith, hoping that at any moment the approvals would come and we travel. But each hour ended with disappointment.

We were even instructed to proceed with our flight and assured that the visas would be granted on arrival. Trusting those words, we boarded and landed in Dar es Salaam at midnight, while the program was already ongoing. To our deepest pain, immigration did not permit us entry into the nation.

“This was not just painful for me personally, it was heartbreaking for my entire team, who had invested their energy, prayers, and preparation into this divine assignment. Beyond that, hundreds of thousands of dollars were

invested to make this concert absolutely free for everyone, because our hearts was to see the whole nation worship without barrier.

“Tanzania, please hear me, you were not at fault. You came out in numbers, ready for God, and that moves me deeply. I have cried, prayed, and wrestled with this disappointment, but one thing I know, our God makes all things beautiful in His time.

“I owe you not just an apology, but a promise; by God’s grace, I will return. This setback will only pave the way for an even greater outpouring of His glory when we finally gather in Tanzania.

“From my heart to yours, I say thank you for your patience, your love, and your unwavering faith. The delay may hurt, but it will not deny us the encounter God has destined”.