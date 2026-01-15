Morocco advanced to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Nigeria 4–2 on penalties in a tense semi-final showdown on home soil. The tightly contested match ended goalless after regulation time, with both teams cancelling each other out in a fiercely fought encounter. ...

Morocco advanced to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Nigeria 4–2 on penalties in a tense semi-final showdown on home soil.

The tightly contested match ended goalless after regulation time, with both teams cancelling each other out in a fiercely fought encounter. Nigeria pushed forward in search of a winner, but Morocco held firm, buoyed by passionate support from their fans inside the stadium.

With no breakthrough in open play, the contest was decided in a penalty shootout. The hosts kept their nerve to convert four spot-kicks, while Nigeria faltered with two misses, handing Morocco a decisive victory and a place in the tournament final.

The win sets up a mouth-watering final clash between Morocco and Senegal, who earlier booked their ticket by overcoming Egypt in the other semi-final.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to the third-place playoff, where they face Egypt as both sides aim to end their campaigns on a positive note.