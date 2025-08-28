The daughter of UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, has announced her engagement to Moroccan-American Rapper, French Montana. According to Montana’s agent, the couple formally announced their romance to TMZ during ...

The daughter of UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, has announced her engagement to Moroccan-American Rapper, French Montana.

According to Montana’s agent, the couple formally announced their romance to TMZ during Paris Fashion Week in June.

Sheikha Mahra, 31, and the 40-year-old American rapper born in Morocco met for the first time when she offered him a tour of Dubai in late 2024.

Since then, they’ve been spotted together at luxury restaurants, exploring mosques in Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, and walking hand in hand across Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge.

Earlier this year, their combined presence at designer events fueled further speculation about their romance.

The news comes after Sheikha Mahra’s high-profile split from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

The two had married in May 2023 and share a daughter. Their marriage, however, ended publicly when Sheikha Mahra announced the divorce on Instagram, accusing her then-husband of infidelity.

Her post at the time read: “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

Following the breakup, the Dubai princess launched a perfume line called “Divorce” under her brand Mahra M1.

Educated in International Relations in the UK and trained at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration, she continues to balance public attention with her entrepreneurial ventures.

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, rose to global fame with hits like “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.” Off stage, he is recognised for his philanthropy, funding healthcare and education projects in Uganda and North Africa.

He was previously married to designer Nadeen Kharbouch, with whom he shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz.

Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of the Dubai ruler. She has Emirati and Greek roots as her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece. The Dubai ruler divorced the Greek woman.