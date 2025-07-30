The Alasi of Asi in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Isaac Oyewale, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over an alleged threat to his life by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun. A leaked telephone conversation lasting ...

The Alasi of Asi in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Isaac Oyewale, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over an alleged threat to his life by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun.

A leaked telephone conversation lasting about three minutes, allegedly between Speaker Egbedun and a family member of the monarch, has gone viral on social media.

In the audio, the Speaker, speaking in Yoruba, was heard hurling insults at the traditional ruler and threatening physical assault should the monarch attempt to enter his domain.

In the recording, the Speaker reportedly said, “This is Speaker Egbedun on the line. I want you to tell him, it seems the king is cursed. I was attacked, and he was talking rubbish. I’ve been avoiding him. If he comes to Asi, I’ll make sure he is beaten, his crown removed, and he is sent to Ilesa. If he is near you, let him hear this. What is my offence? He keeps disrespecting me and I’ve kept quiet. If he values his life, he should not come to Asi today.”

Reacting to the threat, Oba Isaac Oyewale said the incident stemmed from a minor accident involving a car belonging to one of his subjects and a vehicle in the Speaker’s convoy.

According to the monarch, “One of my subjects’ cars hit a vehicle belonging to the Speaker. Despite our pleas, the driver was arrested and taken to Ilesa, and later transferred to Osogbo. I got involved to intervene because both the Speaker and the individual are my subjects. But Egbedun has been misusing his power. He claimed I orchestrated an attack on him, which is false.”

The monarch further stated, “I have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, and I’m aware that action has been initiated. Nonetheless, my life is under threat. He even threatened to bathe me in my own blood. The abuse of power by Speaker Egbedun must be urgently addressed.”

When contacted for his reaction, Speaker Adewale Egbedun briefly said, “He sent thugs to attack me. You can talk to my Chief Press Secretary; he will give you the full details of what happened.”