The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Adavi-Okehi Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections in Kogi State has produced Mohammed Yusuf as winner in a landslide victory. The exercise, which held across 22 wards, recorded a large turnout of party members and was described…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Adavi-Okehi Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections in Kogi State has produced Mohammed Yusuf as winner in a landslide victory.

The exercise, which held across 22 wards, recorded a large turnout of party members and was described as peaceful, credible, and transparent.

At the end of collation at the Okehi Local Government Secretariat in Obangede, Yusuf polled 24,958 votes to defeat Ahmed Adinoyi, who scored 155 votes, while M.I. Onimisi polled 109 votes.

The Returning Officer, Lawal Adoziogu, subsequently declared Mohammed Yusuf as the APC candidate for Adavi-Okehi Federal Constituency for the 2027 general elections.