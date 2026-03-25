Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to his nine-year stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward confirmed his departure in an emotional message to fans, describing his time at the club as “the best time of my life”.

Liverpool said both parties had reached an agreement to end his contract a year early, allowing the 33-year-old to leave as a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.

Salah, who joined the club from AS Roma in 2017, will depart as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, having scored 255 goals in 435 appearances and won multiple major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

His final match at Anfield is expected to be against Brentford on May 24, the last day of the Premier League season.

Tributes have poured in from teammates, with Andy Robertson describing him as “the greatest”, while Cody Gakpo hailed him as a “true legend”.

Salah’s exit follows a difficult season in which he struggled for form and had a fallout with head coach Arne Slot.

Despite this, the forward remains focused on helping Liverpool finish the season strongly, with the club still competing in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Salah is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer, and across Europe, although his next destination remains undecided.

His departure is also expected to ease Liverpool’s wage bill, with the forward believed to be the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Salah said leaving the club was not easy, adding that Liverpool would “always be my home” and thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.