The Federal Ministry of Youth Development today hosted a high-level pre-summit meeting in Abuja, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Youth Development Summit scheduled for September 12, 2025.

The gathering brought together national and international stakeholders to align on a unified vision: empowering Nigerian youth through structural reforms, innovative leadership, and strategic partnerships.

In his opening remarks, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, warmly welcomed all participants, including esteemed international partners. He offered a brief apology for a slight delay in the day’s schedule and underscored the significance of the forthcoming summit, describing it as a launchpad for transformative change not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent.

Key Institutional Reforms Announced

The Minister used the opportunity to unveil two major institutional developments aimed at tackling systemic youth challenges:

Department of Youth Education (Youth Ed): Established to drive educational access and reform, ensuring young Nigerians are equipped with 21st-century skills.

Department of Youth Health, Mental & Physiological Affairs (YHMPA): Launched to address critical issues such as mental health, substance abuse, and overall youth wellness.

These new departments are being supported by over 35 national and international partners, coordinated through the Youth Ed Technical Working Group, comprising Ministry directors and technical advisors.

A Shift in the National Youth Narrative

With young people making up over 70% of Nigeria’s population, the Ministry is driving a bold new agenda that moves beyond traditional employment pathways. The focus is now on entrepreneurship, innovation, and human capital development.

Comrade Olawande emphasized the government’s commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers young Nigerians to create jobs, rather than depend solely on government or corporate employment.

Strategic Partnerships for Youth Empowerment

The Ministry also acknowledged the support of key international collaborators, including:

– International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA)

– International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (IPSF)

– Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

– African Union Nigeria

– United Nations

– World Health Organization (WHO)

These strategic alliances not only reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in youth development on the continent but also align with the African Union’s youth empowerment agenda.

Elevating Youth Voices in Health Policy

Speaking at the event, ISA Jafar, leader of the youth health delegation, highlighted a pressing challenge: despite their passion and commitment, youth-led health movements continue to face limited resources and lack representation in policymaking spaces.

The upcoming Africa Youth Health Summit responds directly to this issue by offering a platform for collaboration, learning, and action. Backed by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and in partnership with Africa CDC, the initiative aims to formalize youth participation in health leadership and policy development across Africa.