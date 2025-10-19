Following a previous statement by the presidency that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, was indisposed, he has now been spotted in Abuja on Sunday attending a public function. According to The Nation, he was sighted at Fraser Suites Abuja, walking into a m...

Following a previous statement by the presidency that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, was indisposed, he has now been spotted in Abuja on Sunday attending a public function.

According to The Nation, he was sighted at Fraser Suites Abuja, walking into a meeting with a Qatari delegation, on Sunday afternoon.

He left the meeting in the company of the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, after an hour of closed-door meeting with the Qataris.

TVC previously reported that, contrary to the publication by a controversial news platform suggesting that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, is down with a purported stroke, which renders him unable to move his hands and legs. Edun has been spotted at the London Art Gallery today.

According to a video posted on social media by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Edun visited the O’DA Art Gallery booth at 1-54 London on Wednesday, October 15, at Somerset House, London.