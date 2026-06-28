Lionel Messi added another milestone to his remarkable career after coming off the bench to score in Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Jordan, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches. The 39-year-old struck his sixth goal of the tournament and extended his overall World Cup…...

Lionel Messi added another milestone to his remarkable career after coming off the bench to score in Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Jordan, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

The 39-year-old struck his sixth goal of the tournament and extended his overall World Cup tally to a record 19 goals, further cementing his place among the competition’s greatest players.

With top spot in Group J already secured, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to his starting lineup, but the reigning champions remained in control.

Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a well-taken free-kick before Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

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Jordan enjoyed a memorable moment after the break when substitute Mousa Al-Tamari capped a flowing team move to reduce the deficit.

Scaloni then introduced Messi, and the veteran forward produced the moment the crowd had been waiting for, curling a low free-kick into the net after wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

Argentina will now turn their attention to the Round of 32, where they will face Cape Verde as they continue their quest to retain the World Cup title.