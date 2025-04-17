Kebbi State Government has provided office accommodation and two new Hilux Vehicles to the North West Development Commission, for take off project in the state.

Receiving members of the Commission in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris affirmed that Kebbi state would fully support the Commission to achieve the target goals and objectives for which it was set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Assessing the major impact of economic and Agricultural potential, the members were given free ground to operate. Governor Idris gave an assurance about his readiness alongside other governors in the region to support the Commission in other to advance growth and development in the zone.

Earlier, the Chairman of the North West Development Commission, Alhaji Lawal Isma’ila Yakawada, who led other members of the Commission on the Courtesy visit, informed their host, that they were ready for action.

Yakawada highlighted that the work of the Commission is complementary to the effort by governors in the zone to hasten the pace of development and not to challenge or compete with the Governors, towards uplifting the living standard of the people of the region.

He pointed out that the essence of the Commission like its own counterparts in the federation in to tackle the challenges of development based on peculiarities of each zone to achieve speedy regional as s national development and growth.

Honourable Aminu suleiman ,praised the good work of president Ahmad tinubu for creating avenues/Projects for the betterment of the nation.

Afterwards, members of the Commission toured parts of the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, including the newly completed ultra modern State Secretariat, to appreciate the magnitude of transformation of the City into modern cosmopolitan Centre by the incumbent administration of Governor Nasir Idris.

The seven states of the North West are, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa.