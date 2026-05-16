The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that party members participating in the ongoing primary elections are not required to present evidence of payment of membership dues before voting. The party said all duly registered members remain eligible to take part in the exercise without any hindrance. In a statement…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that party members participating in the ongoing primary elections are not required to present evidence of payment of membership dues before voting.

The party said all duly registered members remain eligible to take part in the exercise without any hindrance.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party explained that the requirement for proof of dues payment applied only to aspirants and their nominators during the submission of nomination forms and screening process.

READ ALSO: APC House of Reps Primaries Begin Across Lagos 1pm

According to the statement, the clarification became necessary following contrary information circulating in some quarters regarding participation in the primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the avoidance of doubt, the requirement to show proof of payment of APC membership dues was applicable only to aspirants and their nominators during the submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms as well as during the screening exercise,” the party stated.

The APC urged members and stakeholders to disregard any conflicting directives and allow eligible members to participate peacefully in the exercise.

“The Party urges members and stakeholders to disregard any contrary information, and enable all duly registered party members to participate peacefully in the ongoing primary elections without hindrance,” the statement added.