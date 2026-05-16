The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of House of Representatives aspirants who failed to secure clearance to participate in the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday. According…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of House of Representatives aspirants who failed to secure clearance to participate in the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the affected aspirants took part in the screening exercise conducted by the party’s screening committees but were not cleared in line with the APC’s guidelines and procedures.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases the list of House of Representatives aspirants who participated in the screening exercise but were not cleared to participate in the House of Representatives Primary Election,” the statement read.

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The APC explained that the screening exercise was carried out in accordance with the party’s established rules guiding the nomination process for aspirants seeking elective positions under its platform.

“The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in line with established procedures and guidelines,” Morka added.

The development comes as the ruling party continues its primary elections to select candidates for the 2027 House of Representatives polls across the country.