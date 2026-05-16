Voting to select the APC candidates for the House of Representatives election in 2027 is starting at 1pm across Lagos State. Chairman APC Electoral Committee for Lagos State Saleh Yipmong has asked the Polling Officers to be transparent and fair. Read Also Massive Turnout as APC Holds House of Reps…...

Voting to select the APC candidates for the House of Representatives election in 2027 is starting at 1pm across Lagos State.

Chairman APC Electoral Committee for Lagos State Saleh Yipmong has asked the Polling Officers to be transparent and fair.

Yipmong gave the charge as men and materials began moving out to the various polling areas from the APC Lagos State Secretariat

Today’s primary election is to pick the party’s 24 flag-bearers for the 2027 House of Representatives polls.