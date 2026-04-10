America’s First Lady Melania Trump has firmly denied any connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that claims linking her to him “need to end today” as she made a rare public appearance at the White House. In a surprise statement on Thursday, Melania Trump dismissed online rumours that Epstein…...

America’s First Lady Melania Trump has firmly denied any connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that claims linking her to him “need to end today” as she made a rare public appearance at the White House.

In a surprise statement on Thursday, Melania Trump dismissed online rumours that Epstein introduced her to her husband, Donald Trump, describing them as “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation”.

She said she had only briefly “crossed paths” with Epstein in 2000 and insisted she had no knowledge of his criminal activities.

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims,” she said. “I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.”

She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s jailed associate, despite a 2002 email exchange that has resurfaced in recently released case files.

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Addressing the email, she described it as “casual correspondence” and a “polite reply”, rejecting suggestions of any deeper relationship.

Beyond the denials, the First Lady made an unexpected call for action—urging the US Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein’s victims.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes,” she said, adding that testimonies should be entered into the congressional record to establish the truth.

Her remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of individuals linked to Epstein, with several high-profile figures facing consequences in recent months over past associations.

However, survivors and families of victims have pushed back, arguing that many have already provided testimony and that further demands risk shifting responsibility away from authorities.

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In a statement, they said survivors had shown “extraordinary courage” and insisted it was now up to those in power to act.

Melania Trump’s comments also arrive against the backdrop of ongoing legal disputes over claims about her past, including allegations in books and media reports suggesting she met her husband through connections linked to Epstein—claims that have been retracted or legally challenged.

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success,” she said, vowing to continue defending her reputation.

The rare public intervention is expected to reignite debate over the handling of investigations into Epstein, whose network of powerful associates has remained under intense scrutiny.

While President Trump has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein, he has denied any wrongdoing and said he later cut ties with him. While the denials are being made daily, the questions surrounding the late convicted Sex offender refuse to go away.