Following a report that the Federal Government had declared mathematics optional for requirements into tertiary institutions, the FG has clarified the viral misinformation, explaining that Mathematics and English remain compulsory in O-level examinations.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, the Federal Ministry of Education has clarified that all students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics in their O-Level examinations, stressing that the new policy does not exempt any candidate from these core subjects but rather introduces a more inclusive and flexible approach to tertiary admission requirements.

The statement reads, “The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, explained that the reform promotes fairness and inclusiveness in tertiary education by ensuring that capable students are not denied admission due to deficiencies in non-core subjects.

“The streamlining of O-Level admission guidelines aims to modernise Nigeria’s education system and align it with global best practices. It allows institutions to admit candidates into specific programmes where credit passes in either English or Mathematics may not be compulsory, while still mandating that all students register and sit for both subjects.

“This reform supports the Federal Government’s vision of equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development, broadening academic pathways and recognising diverse strengths among learners,” it added.

“English and Mathematics remain vital tools for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning. The adjustment affects only admission criteria, not the requirement to take these subjects,” the statement concluded.

The Ministry urges students, parents, and stakeholders to rely solely on official communication channels for verified policy updates.