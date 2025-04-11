Several passengers, mostly traders, have died in a boat mishap along the River Niger in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident happened on Wednesday night near Sokun Village when a boat carrying passengers and goods capsized.

Eyewitnesses say the victims were travelling from Bugge Village in Kogi State to Sokun in Niger State.

The boat, reportedly loaded with over 200 bags of paddy rice, was caught in cloudy weather and a violent windstorm, leading to the accident.

A resident, Baba Alhassan, confirmed that the exact number of passengers on board remains unknown. He also confirmed that all the rice bags were lost in the river.

Rescue efforts are said to be ongoing, but many lives are feared lost.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of inland water transportation in Niger state.