Manchester United are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Brentford forward, Bryan Mbeumo, after having their first bid rejected and remain optimistic a deal can be struck.

There are reports suggesting Thomas Frank will try and tempt Mbeumo to go to Tottenham, if he takes over as their new head coach.

However, it’s understood the player wants to join Manchester United.

United have been indiscussions with the camp of Bryan Mbeumo and Brentford for a few days now to seal the transfer of the Cameroonian to Old Traffotrd for the 2025-2026 Season.

Mbeumo is reported to have reached agreement on personal terms and contract length with the Manchester club with the only delay being the expected structure of payment to Brentford.