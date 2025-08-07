Last week, Newcastlehad made an initial offer worth £69.9m to Leipzig for the 22-year-old, but Man Utd then came in with an approach of their own.

Sesko made it clear he only wants an Old Trafford move – making it another blow in the market for Newcastle, who have missed out on the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford this summer.

The agreement between the clubs is for €76.5m fixed plus another €8.5m in add-ons.

Benjamin Šeško has also agreed terms on a contract until 2030.

Šeško made it clear on Tuesday to Leipzig that he wanted to join only #MUFC, despite Newcastle presenting a slightly higher financial deal to Leipzig, his wish has now been granted with deal now a reality.