The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man, Lawal Faruq, who allegedly set his former lover ablaze following a breakdown in their relationship.

The disturbing incident occurred within a military barracks in Ibadan, the state capital, and was first brought to public attention by counterinsurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who shared details via his social media handle on X.

According to reports, Faruq claimed that he and the victim had previously taken an oath never to part ways.

However, when their romantic relationship deteriorated, the suspect allegedly reacted violently.

In a fit of rage, Faruq was said to have poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire.

Military personnel within the barracks quickly intervened, rescuing the victim and rushing her to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment.

The suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to police authorities.

Makama wrote, “The victim, Omolola Hassan, was reportedly doused with petrol and set on fire by the suspect, who was said to have been angered over the breakdown of their relationship.

“According to witnesses, military personnel at the barracks quickly intervened and extinguished the fire before rushing the victim to Yawiri Hospital, Akobo, for medical treatment.

“The suspect, who claimed that both had taken an oath never to separate, is currently in custody.”