Ugandan-born Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won New York City’s mayoral race, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, to become the youngest person in more than a century to lead America’s largest city.

The 34-year-old state assemblyman, a self-described democratic socialist, secured 50.3 per cent of the vote, according to projections by CBS News, ahead of Cuomo’s 41.6 per cent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who garnered just over seven per cent.

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani hailed the result as “a mandate for change” and “a mandate for a city we can afford,” declaring: “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.”

The new mayor-elect, who is also the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the position, made housing affordability and social justice the central themes of his campaign. He pledged to expand social programmes funded by new taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations.

“For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that power does not belong in their hands,” Mamdani said. “The future is in our hands, and we will build a government that works for everyone.”

Cuomo conceded defeat and congratulated Mamdani, urging unity among New Yorkers. “Our city is the greatest city in the world, and we will unite for New York City because we love New York City,” he said.

Sliwa also congratulated the winner, telling supporters: “Obviously I wish him good luck, because if he does well, we do well.”

Mamdani’s victory marks a significant moment for the Democratic Party, highlighting the growing influence of its progressive wing. His campaign gained momentum online earlier this year and resonated strongly with younger and working-class voters.

However, his election has drawn criticism from Republicans and centrist Democrats, who question how he will fund his ambitious social agenda and manage relations with a potentially hostile Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump had earlier attacked Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and threatening to withhold federal funding from New York City if he won.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also criticised the outcome on X (formerly Twitter), saying Mamdani’s victory “cements the Democrat Party’s transformation to a radical, big-government socialist party.”

Despite scepticism from the Democratic establishment, Mamdani’s grassroots movement and message of affordability propelled him from relative obscurity to one of the most powerful political offices in the United States.