Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Nigeria Police Force, describing the initiative as a timely intervention against rising cases of kidnapping and violent crimes across the country. The inauguration took place at the Oyo state police command headquarters…...

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Nigeria Police Force, describing the initiative as a timely intervention against rising cases of kidnapping and violent crimes across the country.

The inauguration took place at the Oyo state police command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde in his address said the creation of the specialised tactical squad reflected the determination of both the state government and security agencies to strengthen Oyo State’s security architecture.

He stated that discussions with the Commissioner of Police indicated that the VCRU is the first unit of its kind in the South-West region.

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According to the governor, the establishment of the unit became even more significant in light of recent security concerns, particularly the reported abduction incident involving children in Orire Local Government Area.

He said the development had caused deep concern among residents and affected families, adding that the government is in collaborating with security agencies to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that have lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Makinde said.

The governor noted that the incident underscored the need for constant vigilance, stressing that security should never be taken for granted.

Makinde said the incident should remind the people that security is not the business of government alone.

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He urged the people to report any strange movement in their vicinity, noting that the establishment of the elite unit is timely.