Ibrahim Maigandi and Salisu Maharazu have won the Maradun One and Two State Assembly Constituencies rescheduled primary election’s for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara state The primary election is aimed at fielding candidates ahead of the 2027 General election’s It would be recalled that the APC Primary election’s…...

Ibrahim Maigandi and Salisu Maharazu have won the Maradun One and Two State Assembly Constituencies rescheduled primary election’s for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara state

The primary election is aimed at fielding candidates ahead of the 2027 General election’s

It would be recalled that the APC Primary election’s for the Zamfara state House of Assembly held last week in the area were cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday by the APC National Headquarters, Abuja

The duo who won the direct primary election’s held in Maradun Local government area are expected to fly the All Progressive’s Congress flags in the 2027 General election

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The direct primary election attracted party faithfuls including women, the young and aged from the affected constituencies

The winners defeated their closet rivals with wide Margin

The Maradun One and Two State assembly direct primary election’s were conducted peacefully amidst tight security to guard against any attempt to break law and other

Maradun Local government, Located in the western Zamfara is the Hometown of Former Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle now currently the Minister of state for Defence.