The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has commenced the training of 1,000 security personnel drawn from multiple agencies, in a bid to strengthen operational efficiency and coordination across the State.

The 10-month programme began at the WorkForce Arena in Gbagada, with an initial batch of 100 officers selected from the police, military, paramilitary and other security services.

Participants in the first phase are expected to undergo intensive sessions over two days, focusing on best practices to enhance operational effectiveness, ethical conduct and inter-agency collaboration.

Declaring the training open, the Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, said the initiative was designed to address evolving security threats in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

He noted that the programme would equip officers with modern security management skills, intelligence-driven strategies and improved communication capacity, while reinforcing professionalism and respect for human rights.

Ogunsan stressed that Lagos’ strategic importance to national stability and economic prosperity makes sustained investment in security personnel essential, particularly in the face of a growing population and increasingly complex threats.

According to him, the training—tagged Enhancing Professional Capacity, Ethical Standards and Inter-Agency Collaboration for Effective Security Operations—is structured around three key pillars: strengthening strategic thinking, promoting integrity in service and improving coordinated responses among security agencies.

He added that the initiative would be replicated throughout the 10-month period to build a pool of well-trained officers capable of responding more effectively to emerging threats and enhancing synergy among agencies.

The LSSTF boss reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to supporting security agencies through logistics, equipment provision and capacity-building interventions, noting that investment in human capital is as critical as infrastructure in building a resilient security system.

He also conveyed the support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging participants to demonstrate measurable improvement that would justify continued investment in the sector.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, said the training would deepen cooperation among junior officers and help prevent inter-agency clashes during operations.

He emphasised the need for accountability, warning that esprit de corps must not be used to justify misconduct or human rights violations, as the primary duty of security personnel is to protect citizens.

Jimoh further disclosed that new surveillance arrangements are underway, including collaboration with the police air wing for aerial monitoring and plans to strengthen marine security across Lagos waterways, alongside improved maintenance systems for operational vehicles and equipment.

Also speaking, the Commander of the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ayokunle Owolabi, described the programme as timely, noting that security challenges in Lagos have wider national implications.

He stressed that no single agency can effectively tackle modern threats alone, calling for stronger intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to safeguard critical national assets and boost public confidence in security institutions.