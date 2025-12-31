The Labour Party has responded to the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some of his supporters to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a long-awaited development that “finally liberated” the party. In a statement by the National Publicity Secre...

The Labour Party has responded to the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some of his supporters to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a long-awaited development that “finally liberated” the party.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, on Wednesday, December 31, the party also criticised Obi’s speech at the defection event in Enugu, saying it lacked substance and questioning what new agenda he intended to present to Nigerians.

“For us in Labour Party, we wondered why it took them this long to make the move because we have since September 2024, parted ways with Peter Obi and some of his blind supporters in the National Assembly. We have patiently waited for this day. The party is finally liberated by this defection and as Party leaders, we count it as a blessing,” the statement said.

The party recalled that it had previously urged Obi and his supporters to leave the party if they were unable to work with its leadership. According to the statement, several lawmakers had already been suspended for anti-party activities, and Obi himself was at risk of similar action before intervention by “well-meaning Nigerians.”

Labour Party accused Obi and Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti of sponsoring an insurrection against the party’s leadership, led by Julius Abure. The party also expressed surprise that Governor Otti, despite being suspended, had not yet followed Obi out of the party.

The statement further condemned the defection event in Enugu, noting it was “largely boycotted by prominent political and traditional institutions in the South East” and described the attendees as “mere political spent forces who cannot win in their wards should there be an election today.”

The party argued that this demonstrated Obi’s declining popularity and the failure of his political project.

Labour Party also criticized Obi for the perceived marginalization of the South East under President Ahmed Tinubu’s government, noting that the region received only five ministerial slots and lagged in infrastructure allocation.

The party questioned whether the South East would repeat the same political “harakiri” in future elections.

In conclusion, the Labour Party acknowledged its own role in the 2023 elections, asking Nigerians for forgiveness for fielding a candidate it now believes was “unfitting” for the nation.

“We gave Nigerians a candidate we thought was good for the nation in 2023, but time has since proved that we made the greatest political mistake. We plead for forgiveness from Nigerians. We are already working out the best prospect that we hope will bring Nigeria back to its glorious days,” the statement said.