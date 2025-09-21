The international governing body responsible for association football, FIFA, has officially opened disciplinary investigation against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.
A statement on published on SABC Sport, a credible soccer news platform in South Africa, stated that 28-year-old midfielder Mokoena was fielded while under suspension in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which South Africa won 2–0 against Lesotho on 21 March in Polokwane.
According to the publication, FIFA wrote a letter to South Africa Football Association, to notify it of it official probe into the case.
Mokoena had accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers, first against Benin in November 2023 and then against Zimbabwe in June 2024, which, under FIFA rules, triggered a one-match ban.
The statement reads, “In a letter to SAFA dated 15 September 2025, seen by the public broadcaster, FIFA confirmed that both the player and the association face charges of breaching several disciplinary regulations, including the fielding of an ineligible player.
“The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with SAFA and Mokoena given six days to submit their response.
“If found guilty, Bafana could be forced to forfeit the result of the match, which would hand Lesotho a 3–0 victory on paper, while other sanctions such as fines or suspensions could also be imposed.
“Should a forfeit be handed down by the FIFA DC, coach Hugo Broos’ charges will find themselves level on points with Benin (14) after eight matches, but drop to second with a goal difference of +3 to The Cheetahs’ +4.”
Lesotho, meanwhile, will find their tally bumped up from six points to nine, but will remain in fifth position, two points behind third-placed Nigeria and fourth-placed Rwanda on 11 points each.
South Africa will have to beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final two qualifiers in October, provided Benin do not slip up against The Wasps and the Super Eagles, who will have to win both of their remaining matches and hope Bafana slip up in either or both of their fixtures..
Super Eagles’ Fate
Nigeria’s fate in the World Cup is now dependent on the outcome of a potential FIFA sanction against South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana. The Super Eagles are currently six points behind their rival. For Nigeria to qualify, they must secure six points from their two remaining matches. They also need Bafana Bafana to lose their final two games and concede enough goals for Nigeria to overcome the goal difference.