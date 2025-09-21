The international governing body responsible for association football, FIFA, has officially opened disciplinary investigation against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March. A statement on published on SABC ...

The international governing body responsible for association football, FIFA, has officially opened disciplinary investigation against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

A statement on published on SABC Sport, a credible soccer news platform in South Africa, stated that 28-year-old midfielder Mokoena was fielded while under suspension in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which South Africa won 2–0 against Lesotho on 21 March in Polokwane.

According to the publication, FIFA wrote a letter to South Africa Football Association, to notify it of it official probe into the case.