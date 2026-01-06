Ademola Lookman has downplayed the heated moment with teammate Victor Osimhen during Nigeria’s 4‑0 victory over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, calling the incident “just football.” The Super Eagles produced a commanding performance on Monday, with Osimhen scoring twice and Loo...

Ademola Lookman has downplayed the heated moment with teammate Victor Osimhen during Nigeria’s 4‑0 victory over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, calling the incident “just football.”

The Super Eagles produced a commanding performance on Monday, with Osimhen scoring twice and Lookman and Akor Adams adding the other goals to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

The match was briefly marred by tension in the second half when Osimhen appeared frustrated with Lookman, leading to a heated exchange between the two forwards. Teammates intervened quickly to calm the situation.

Still agitated, the Galatasaray striker requested to be substituted and was replaced by Moses Simon.

Speaking after the game, Lookman sought to minimise the episode, emphasising there was no lasting fallout.

“I have not seen Osimhen but I don’t think that matters. Vic is our number one guy, everybody knows this, he’s a top striker. So, all of that doesn’t matter,” Lookman said.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother.”

Nigeria will now face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals on January 10, as the Super Eagles continue their pursuit of a fourth AFCON title.