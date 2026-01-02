Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman has been named among the top performers of the group stage at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The 28-year-old Atalanta star is the only Nigerian player included in the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s best XI for the group phase, announce...

The 28-year-old Atalanta star is the only Nigerian player included in the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s best XI for the group phase, announced on Friday.

Lookman was instrumental in Nigeria’s flawless Group C campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Super Eagles secured nine points from three matches to advance to the round of 16.

He opened the scoring in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Tanzania and later netted a stunning third goal in the win against Tunisia.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was also recognized, receiving the award for best manager during the group stage.

Morocco contributed two players to the best XI—Brahim Diaz and Noussair Mazraoui—while Amad Diallo of Côte d’Ivoire leads the attack alongside Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez.

Egypt’s Mohamed El Shenawy was selected as goalkeeper.

The midfield and defense include Cameroon’s Carlos Baleba, DR Congo’s Axel Tuanzebe, Tunisia’s Ali Abdi, and Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba.

The knockout stage of AFCON 2025 begins on December 3, with Nigeria set to face Mozambique on December 5.