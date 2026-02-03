The Federal government has dismissed claims that a History textbook titled Living History is approved for use in Nigerian schools, describing such reports as misleading and inaccurate....

In a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education , the FG, said the book was neither approved nor recommended by it and should not be used in any school across the country.

According to the Ministry, Living History was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for reviewing and approving instructional materials in line with the national curriculum.

“As a result, the book was not evaluated, not recommended by NERDC, and does not appear on the official list of approved History textbooks issued by the Federal Ministry of Education,” the statement said.

The Ministry explained that consultations with the leadership of NERDC and a review of the officially endorsed textbooks under the new curriculum confirmed that Living History is not among approved instructional materials for nationwide use.

It therefore urged parents, teachers, school proprietors and administrators to disregard public speculation and emotionally charged narratives surrounding the book, and to refrain from adopting it in schools.

The Ministry warned that the use of unapproved textbooks undermines curriculum standards and could negatively affect teaching quality and learning outcomes.

“All approved textbooks strictly comply with the national curriculum and reflect Nigeria’s cultural diversity, shared history and core national values, while promoting inclusivity, balance and unity,” it said.

The Ministry also called for responsible public discourse and encouraged stakeholders to verify the approval status of educational materials through official channels, particularly NERDC, before use.

“Education thrives on truth. Unity thrives on understanding,” the statement added.

The statement was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.