Liverpool FC forward, Diogo Jota, has died in a car crash in northwestern Spain according to Portuguese reports.

The 28-year-old died in a crash near Zamora, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Diogo Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso two weeks ago.

They had been in a relationship since 2012 before Jota proposed in July 2022.

Sharing images of the wedding online, the former Liverpool forward said: “June 22, 2025. Yes to forever.”

The pair have three children together.

Diogo Jota played as a striker for Liverpool.

The 28-year-old forward began his career in his native Portugal, playing and spent time at Atletico Madrid, in Spain, before coming to England.

He then joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Jota played an important role throughout his five years with the Reds, including scoring six times in Liverpool’s recent Premier League-winning season.

An avid video gamer, Jota also owned an eSports team and regularly streamed on Twitch.

Jota’s brother, Andre Silva, is also a professional footballer who played in the Portuguese second tier.