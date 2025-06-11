Liverpool will continue talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Florian Wirtz in good faith and hope to reach an agreement which suits all parties.

Liverpool held more talks with Bayer about Wirtz on Tuesday, having submitted a third bid of £100m plus £14m in add-ons about a week ago.

The bid was not formally rejected and at that point club to club talks began.

The talks are ongoing and are centred around the structure of a deal and several key elements have not been agreed yet.

Liverpool are prepared to pay a guaranteed £100m but any add ons above that are still being negotiated.

Liverpool have made it clear they will not pay the reported £126m asking price.

Once an agreement is reached, arrangements will be put in place for a medical.