Liverpool Defeat Bournemouth 4-2 In Premier League Opener

The Premier League is finally back! Liverpool begin their quest to repeat as champions at home against Bournemouth, and an entertaining game ended with a 4-2 win for the Reds.

On a night in which a packed Anfield celebrated the life of Diogo Jota and André Silva while also welcoming a new-look Liverpool into the 2025-26 campaign, everything looked to be going the hosts’ way for 50 minutes, with summer arrival Hugo Ekitike notching a goal and setting up Cody Gakpo for a 2-0 lead.

Except, some substitutions and sharp counterattacking by Andoni Iraola’s Cherries saw that lead quickly wiped out as Antoine Semenyo scored twice in 12 minutes to level the score and dramatically change the vibe inside Anfield.

However, it wouldn’t be a Liverpool home game without late drama, as substitute Federico Chiesa volleyed home from close range in front of the Kop End to put the Reds 3-2 up in the 88th minute, before Mohamed Salah added a fourth late in stoppage time to cap a winning return to action for Arne Slot & Co. as they look to defend their league crown.