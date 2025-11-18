Social media influencer Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has apologised for his role in an onboard altercation with comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, which disrupted a United Nigeria Airlines flight on Monday. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, VDM said...

Social media influencer Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has apologised for his role in an onboard altercation with comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, which disrupted a United Nigeria Airlines flight on Monday.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, VDM said he takes “full responsibility” for the incident, acknowledging that the confrontation “was not supposed to happen.”

“I would really like to apologise for what happened yesterday on the United Nigerian Airlines… I will take full responsibility for it,” he said, describing the episode as regrettable and unnecessary.

He noted that the dispute caused delays for passengers who had urgent commitments.

“A lot of people on that flight had important things to do… Some people might have had medical emergencies, and some had business contracts to sign,” he said, adding that he did not know “what that little delay would have cost them.”

VDM extended his apology to “all the mothers, all the daddies, all the uncles, all the younger ones,” as well as the pilot and crew, stressing that the disruption affected everyone on board.

READ ALSO: Mr Jollof Apologises After Aircraft Altercation With VDM

Reflecting on his conduct, the influencer admitted he “acted irresponsibly,” even though social media reactions had framed the incident as entertainment.

“Looking back at what happened yesterday, I really didn’t like that part… I acted irresponsibly,” he said.

While stopping short of a blanket assurance that conflicts would never arise again, Otse pledged that such scenes would not occur in public spaces where they could inconvenience others.

“I cannot guarantee that it will not happen again. I can only guarantee that it will not happen on the plane, on the bus or in a public place that will stop people from going to their destination,” he said. “But I am really, really sorry for yesterday.”

TVC News Digital earlier reported that Mr Jollof had also apologised for his role in the fight. The comedian extended his apologies to the Delta State governor, his family, and passengers affected by the incident, explaining that violence was not in his nature but claimed he acted in self-defence.