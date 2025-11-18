Nigerian comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, has addressed the recent in-flight confrontation with fellow passenger Very Dark Man (VDM) on a commercial flight. The incident occurred on a United Nigeria Airlines flight reportedly travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos, during ...

Nigerian comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, has addressed the recent in-flight confrontation with fellow passenger Very Dark Man (VDM) on a commercial flight.

The incident occurred on a United Nigeria Airlines flight reportedly travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos, during which the two passengers were seen physically fighting onboard.

A video of the altercation quickly went viral on social media.

In response, Mr Jollof shared a video on his Instagram page, offering a public apology to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), United Nigeria Airlines, and fellow passengers.

He also apologised to his family and employer, stressing that he is not naturally violent and acted only in self-defense.

In his statement, Mr Jollof said, “I want to use this medium to sincerely apologise to the NCAA, United Nigeria Airlines, and the passengers that boarded the airline. I was only defending myself. You guys saw what happened, and I am very sorry if I delayed your appointment. Pardon me. This isn’t my kind of person. It will never happen again.

“To my lovely wife, I know you’re proud of me. To my kids, I am sorry, Daddy will never do this again. To my boss, I am very sorry, this isn’t my kind of person.”