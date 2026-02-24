The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced the death of one of its officers and two other citizens following a fatal road accident at Badagry Roundabout inward Seme on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The tragic incident involved a truck belonging to the Dangote Group, and has once again drawn attention to the risks faced daily by traffic officers and other road users across Lagos.

According to preliminary reports, a fully loaded SHACMAN truck owned by the company reportedly suffered a catastrophic brake failure while travelling at high speed. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle.

The truck rammed into a LASTMA officer who was regulating traffic at the roundabout, as well as a pedestrian. It continued its trajectory, striking and killing another individual before eventually coming to a halt approximately 200 metres from the initial point of impact.

The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by other LASTMA personnel and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Emergency responders, including officials of LASTMA, officers from the Badagry Police Division, personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and concerned residents, were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

The victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, where they were pronounced dead.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

“This is a heartbreaking incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

He described the fallen officer as a dedicated public servant who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.