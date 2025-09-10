The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has appreciated motorists and residents alike for their extraordinary perseverance, commendable patience, and uncommon understanding in enduring the inevitable traffic diversions precipitated by th...

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has appreciated motorists and residents alike for their extraordinary perseverance, commendable patience, and uncommon understanding in enduring the inevitable traffic diversions precipitated by the ongoing comprehensive rehabilitation of the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge corridor.

During his inspectional visitation to Ifako today, Mr. Bakare-Oki addressed the apprehensions of road users, unequivocally dispelling fears regarding both the scope and quality of the rehabilitation exercise.

He reassured the motoring public that the reconstruction project is being executed under stringent international standards and will be consummated within the stipulated timeframe as earlier proclaimed by the Lagos State Government.

“I deeply empathise with our people over the inconveniences engendered by this diversionary arrangement. Nonetheless, this rehabilitation remains an indispensable undertaking of government imperative to safeguard lives, fortify the structural integrity of the bridge, and elevate the commuting experience along this vital transportation artery.”

The LASTMA helmsman further lauded Lagosians for their unflinching cooperation and for the necessary adjustments they have gracefully infused into their daily routines, stressing that such civic discipline and sacrifice epitomise the resilience, fortitude, and collective spirit of the State’s populace.

He additionally extolled the steadfast commitment of LASTMA personnel diligently manning the diversionary zones and other strategic corridors of the State, noting with satisfaction that no adverse complaints had been recorded against their conduct by either motorists or the general public.

Reaffirming the Authority’s unwavering resolve, Mr. Bakare-Oki underscored LASTMA’s determination to ensure uninterrupted traffic management within the impacted axis, with officers meticulously deployed to ease congestion, guide motorists, and deliver real-time interventions throughout the rehabilitation period.

He further urged all road users to remain resolute in their adherence to traffic directives, admonishing them to perceive the temporary discomforts not as burdens but as investments toward a more enduring, resilient, and modernised transport infrastructure for Lagos.

He reiterated: “Our toll-free hotline, 080000527862, remains fully accessible for the prompt reporting of traffic obstructions, emergencies, accidents, or any other exigencies requiring immediate LASTMA intervention.”