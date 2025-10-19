Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have successfully arrested the driver of a Mercedes-Benz truck involved in an accident along the Osborne Expressway that claimed the life of a pedestrian. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director, Publi...

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have successfully arrested the driver of a Mercedes-Benz truck involved in an accident along the Osborne Expressway that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

According to the statement, the driver reportedly drove above the speed limit, which caused the vehicle’s brakes to fail. The driver, while trying to avoid a collision with vehicles ahead, then rammed into a pedestrian.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), over the weekend, apprehended the driver of an empty Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number KRD 466 XJ, following a ghastly road traffic accident that tragically claimed the life of an unsuspecting pedestrian after the vehicle suffered a mechanical brake failure while in motion at high speed.

“The fatal incident occurred along Simpson Street, inward Ikoyi, on Osborne Expressway by the Traffic Light Junction, when the truck, reportedly travelling at an excessive velocity, experienced a sudden brake malfunction. In a frantic effort to avert a collision with vehicles ahead, the driver lost control of the vehicle and, in the ensuing chaos, rammed into a pedestrian walking along the roadside, instantly killing the victim.

“LASTMA officers, in a swift response, deployed an immediate emergency response, professionally securing the accident scene to forestall further mishaps and ensure the seamless flow of vehicular movement within the axis.

“The driver of the ill-fated truck was swiftly apprehended by LASTMA personnel and subsequently handed over to security operatives from the Dolphin Estate and Ikoyi Police Divisions for further interrogation and necessary legal procedures.

“The remains of the deceased pedestrian were respectfully evacuated from the accident scene by Police officers and conveyed to a mortuary in Ebute Metta, pending formal identification by the victim’s family.”

The statement further revealed that the General Manager of the agency, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, sending condolence messages to the bereaved family.

The LASTMA boss urges motorists to ensure they conduct timely mechanical checks while assuring members of the public that the agency is committed to enforcing strict adherence to vehicle roadworthiness regulations and intensifying public enlightenment campaigns targeted at commercial drivers, haulage operators, and transport unions to enhance safety consciousness.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as both tragic and entirely preventable.

“He emphasised that the unfortunate accident underscores the imperative of routine vehicular inspection and maintenance, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles and articulated trucks operating within Lagos and beyond.

“Mr Bakare-Oki earnestly admonished all motorists, especially truck drivers and fleet operators, to conduct comprehensive mechanical evaluations of their vehicles, with particular emphasis on the braking system, before embarking on any journey, whether within or outside the State,” the statement added.

“He further lamented that mechanical negligence and poor vehicle maintenance culture remain among the primary causes of avoidable road traffic fatalities across the metropolis.

“While commending the swift and coordinated intervention of LASTMA operatives and security agencies, the General Manager reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and the sustenance of orderly traffic conduct throughout Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority once again extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and implores all road users to exercise utmost caution, discipline, and vigilance while on the road, affirming that road safety is a shared civic responsibility and that adherence to traffic regulations remains the surest path to preserving lives and property,” the statement concluded.