The Lagos State Task Force, in its #ZeroToleranceLagos campaign, has arrested 141 street beggars and hoodlums popularly known as Omotaku in different parts of the state.

According to a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the action reinforces the State Government’s firm stance against activities that threaten public safety, order, and the effective use of public spaces.

The statement reads, “A total of 115 street beggars were arrested today across various locations in the State during the ongoing enforcement operations.

“In addition, 26 members of the notorious ‘Omotaku’ group who were apprehended from different parts of Lagos within the last 24 hours, were arraigned before the Magistrate Court in Oshodi.”

The statement revealed that “the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them and were sentenced to three (3) months’ imprisonment in accordance with the law.”

“Enforcement efforts will continue across the State to ensure compliance with existing laws and to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all Lagosians,” the statement concluded.