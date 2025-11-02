The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has appealed to all yet-to-be-identified victims of the e-hailing commercial taxi driver, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, who was accused of serial sexual harassment of female passengers, to come forward to present their statement in the ongoing investigatio...

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has appealed to all yet-to-be-identified victims of the e-hailing commercial taxi driver, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, who was accused of serial sexual harassment of female passengers, to come forward to present their statement in the ongoing investigation.

According to a statement obtained by TVC on Sunday, the agency revealed that it is working closely with police to strengthen the ongoing investigation and to ensure justice is served.

The statement reads, “Following the arrest of one Adedayo Ben Adegbola, a commercial taxi driver linked to multiple cases of rape, defilement, and assault on female passengers, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) commends the Lagos State Police Command @LagosPoliceNGfor its swift and diligent efforts in apprehending the suspect.

“The Agency is working closely with the Police to ensure that justice is served, and to strengthen the ongoing investigation and expand the body of substantial evidence, we are calling on other victims or survivors who may have been assaulted by the suspect to please come forward.”

It added, “You can reach the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) confidentially through any of the following channels: • Call our toll-free line: 0-8000-333-333 • Send an email to: info@lagosdsva.org • Chat with INU, our AI chat box, via WhatsApp on 0812-893-7058 • Dial *6820# (MTN subscribers only)

“All reports will be handled with compassion and confidentiality, and survivors will receive necessary support. Your courage in speaking out can help bring full justice and prevent future harm.”

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Police Command had arrested a suspected serial rapist and armed robber, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, a commercial taxi driver whose image had recently gone viral on social media over multiple reports of rape and assault on female passengers in Lagos.