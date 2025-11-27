Lagos is set to host what organisers describe as Africa’s largest and longest beach festival, as 100 DJs converge for a 96-hour non-stop DJ Marathon Festival from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026....

Lagos is set to host what organisers describe as Africa’s largest and longest beach festival, as 100 DJs converge for a 96-hour non-stop DJ Marathon Festival from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026.

Designed as a round-the-clock, four-day music rally, the event aims to break the current global record of 55 continuous hours of DJ performance.

Speaking ahead of the festival, CEO of Afroxela and convener of the marathon, Buchi Henry Mbagwu, said the concept was inspired by the growing global fascination with Lagos’ “Detty December” nightlife.

According to him, the idea emerged during a festival in Portugal, where attendees from several European countries expressed curiosity about Lagos’ reputation as a city that never stops partying.

He said the event was created to celebrate the DJs who power global nightlife. “DJs are always the party starters. We wanted a festival dedicated entirely to them,” he noted.

The marathon will feature 100 DJs taking turns every hour in a seamless relay. Mbagwu said the 96-hour stretch—running into the New Year crossover—was designed to anchor Nigeria’s entry into 2026 with a record-breaking celebration.

The festival will be held across three adjoining beach houses—Kima, Wave and Athena—merged into a single arena. Beyond music, the programme includes food, fashion showcases, fitness sessions, yoga, Zumba, gospel mornings and multiple music genres.

While the physical event will host around 1,000 attendees, it will be livestreamed to more than 100 countries through YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitch.

Mbagwu emphasised that both established and emerging DJs would be featured, including DJ Bombastic, Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune and DJ Humility, alongside newcomers selected through a DJ Marathon Challenge. He added that female DJs are also prominently included to promote gender balance.

Describing the festival as logistically demanding but culturally significant, he said the objective is to reinforce Lagos’ status as a global entertainment hub.

Organisers say preparations are advanced to ensure a safe, coordinated and memorable New Year experience for local and international audiences.