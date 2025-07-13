The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host the second edition of the Lagos Traffic Conference in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The high-profile event, which forms the centrepiece of LASTMA’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, will take place from Tuesday, 15 to Thursday, 17 July 2025 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to formally declare the conference open, where he will deliver a keynote address outlining his administration’s vision for an integrated, future-ready transport system for Lagos.

Held under the theme “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations,” the conference will bring together transportation experts, policymakers, law enforcement officials, urban planners, private sector stakeholders, and international mobility specialists to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of traffic management in Lagos.

A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the Lagos State 20-Year Strategic Traffic Management Policy a forward-thinking blueprint designed to reshape the city’s transport infrastructure, improve enforcement mechanisms, and integrate smart mobility solutions.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, described the conference as both a celebration and a strategic engagement aimed at strengthening traffic regulation, sustainable transport, and commuter safety.

As part of pre-conference activities, LASTMA held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 13 July at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the agency’s 25 years of service.

The interdenominational service was attended by top government officials, agency staff, and well-wishers.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare Oki, praised the agency’s founding visionaries and paid tribute to the dedication of its personnel over the years.