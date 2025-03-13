The Lagos state government has warned that the state will experience above normal rainfall this year, with possibility of flash floods in some areas.

As the rainy season begins, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment is briefing residents on its preparedness to address the impact of changing rainfall patterns while urging more responsible environmental behavior.

One of the key concerns raised is the recurring release of water from the Oyan Dam, which affects communities along the Lagos-Ogun boundary. The Commissioner assured that steps are being taken to prevent a repeat of past flooding incidents.

On the issue of sand-filling in Makoko, the Commissioner dismissed speculations of forced evictions but assured that all necessary environmental approvals have been obtained.

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to report blocked drainages, illegal waste dumping, and other environmental violations to their local authorities and zero-tolerance offices across the state.