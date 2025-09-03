Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga of an Ikorodu Magisterial Division in Lagos State has ordered that paternity tests be conducted on Liam Aloba, who’s the son of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.‎Magistrate Sonuga made the order while ruling on an application filed...

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga of an Ikorodu Magisterial Division in Lagos State has ordered that paternity tests be conducted on Liam Aloba, who’s the son of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.‎Magistrate Sonuga made the order while ruling on an application filed by Mohbad’s Father, Joseph Aloba.

‎The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests are to be conducted in an accredited and recognised hospital, both in Nigeria and abroad.

‎ Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was listed as the respondent in the application which was brought pursuant to Order 8 Rules 1 & 8 of the Family Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) 2012, and Order 9 Rules 8 & 9 of the Magistrate Courts (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009.

‎The applicant seeks an order of the court directing the Chief Medical Officer /Chief Pathologist or any other appropriately qualified officer of the Military Hospital Yaba, Lagos, who is in charge of the remains of the late Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos, to remove any tissue/ hair or any part of the body of the deceased for the purpose of conducting a DNA test on Master Liam

‎ at a recognised and accredited Government or private medical facility within Lagos State or other agreeable hospital outside Lagos State.

‎The application also sought an order of the Court directing that a DNA Test be conducted in relation to the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, in a recognised and accredited medical facility outside of Nigeria at the expense of the Applicant.

‎Thr deceased’s father had stated that there remains uncertainty regarding the paternity of Master Liam Aloba and given the sensitivity of the matter, it is imperative that the paternity be conclusively settled.

‎He also insisted that paternity is a live issue with regards to determining the Respondent’s maintenance obligations and the child’s welfare and the DNA is therefore necessary to avoid further delay.

‎When the proceedings came up on Wednesday, Augustine Adegbemi from the law firm of Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN) & Co. represented Mr Aloba while Kabir Akingbolu appeared for the late Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi.

‎Through his counsel, the applicant moved his application and with no opposition from the respondent counsel, the magistrate granted the order as prayed.

‎The court gave the following directives:

‎That two (2) DNA tests be conducted in an accredited and recognized hospital, both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

‎That both parties or their representatives be present when the sample is taken.

‎Further proceedings were then adjourned to November 11th, 2025.

