The Lagos State Government has called on residents to remain calm following over 12 hours of continuous rainfall that has left parts of the city grappling with flash floods. Authorities say infrastructure is in place to manage the situation, but are warning of more rains in the days ahead. In a st...

The Lagos State Government has called on residents to remain calm following over 12 hours of continuous rainfall that has left parts of the city grappling with flash floods. Authorities say infrastructure is in place to manage the situation, but are warning of more rains in the days ahead.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the state acknowledged the intensity of Monday’s downpour and said it aligns with fresh weather alerts issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, which predicts more rain and thunderstorms over the next three days.

Wahab explained that Lagos, being a coastal city, is naturally prone to flooding, especially during prolonged rainfall. He added that rising water levels in the lagoon could create a tidal lock, preventing free flow from major drainage channels, especially in areas close to rivers and waterfronts.

Mr. Wahab assured that the state is stepping up drainage maintenance and constructing more concrete-lined channels to help manage heavy runoffs.