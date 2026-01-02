The Lagos State Governor on Friday visited the scene of the recent fire outbreak for another round of on-site assessment, as part of efforts to ensure a safe, phased and well-controlled demolition of the affected building. TVC News gathered that a committee earlier constituted by the governor also m...

The Lagos State Governor on Friday visited the scene of the recent fire outbreak for another round of on-site assessment, as part of efforts to ensure a safe, phased and well-controlled demolition of the affected building.

TVC News gathered that a committee earlier constituted by the governor also met at the location and submitted key recommendations.

The proposals are focused on ensuring that the structure is dismantled safely and within the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, shops along Martins Street have been shut, following a directive by the state government asking business owners in the area to temporarily relocate to safer locations.

In addition, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has set up a complaints unit at the scene of the incident.

The unit is intended to assist members of the public who have been unable to reach relatives, colleagues or loved ones believed to have been in or around the building at the time of the fire, allowing them to formally register their concerns.