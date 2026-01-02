The Lagos State Governor is set to arrive for another round of on-site inspection aimed at ensuring phased demolition of the building. TVC News senior reporter Theophilus Elamah was told that a committee set up by the governor met at the site on Thursday and made some recommendations. Those recommen...

The Lagos State Governor is set to arrive for another round of on-site inspection aimed at ensuring phased demolition of the building.

TVC News senior reporter Theophilus Elamah was told that a committee set up by the governor met at the site on Thursday and made some recommendations.

Those recommendations, it is said, are aimed at ensuring that the building is brought down safely and in record time.

Meanwhile, shops within the Martin Street area are closed as the state government has told everyone to relocate their businesses to other areas.

So far, a LASEMA complaint unit, at the site of the incident, has been opened to encourage members of the public who have been unable to reach their relatives, colleagues, or loved ones believed to have been in or around the affected building at the time of the incident to register their concerns.