As part of fresh efforts to promote indigenous fashion on the global stage, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has held a high-level meeting with Her Majesty Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, and the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter.

The meeting focused on unlocking the cultural and economic potential of Adire—a traditional Yoruba fabric—positioning it as a global export and a symbol of Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Benson-Awoyinka reaffirmed Lagos State’s support for creative platforms that empower designers, preserve cultural identity, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“Lagos, as the fashion and creative capital of Nigeria, remains a catalyst for innovation, style and enterprise. We are proud to support initiatives that promote our cultural assets and inspire the next generation of creatives,” she said.

She described the engagement as a major step towards the global promotion of Adire and African fashion, while underscoring the state’s commitment to cultural preservation and the creative industries.

Discussions also touched on the upcoming 15th edition of Africa Fashion Week London, marking a significant milestone for the global African fashion movement.