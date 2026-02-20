A Lagos State Mobile Court sitting in the Bolade-Oshodi area has convicted an Arsenal Football Club fan and 16 others for open defecation and public urination, in violation of the state’s environmental laws. This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commission...

A Lagos State Mobile Court sitting in the Bolade-Oshodi area has convicted an Arsenal Football Club fan and 16 others for open defecation and public urination, in violation of the state’s environmental laws.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement and images shared on his official X handle on Thursday, an individual dressed in an Arsenal jersey was arraigned alongside 16 others, and were convicted and sentenced to one month’s imprisonment with an option of a fine.

The statement reads, “Today, 17 environmental offenders apprehended by @Lawma_gov operatives were arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, for urinating and defecating in public places.

“The court found the defendants guilty and sentenced each offender to pay a fine of N40,000 or serve one month imprisonment.”

The Commissioner warned that open urination and defecation are serious environmental offences that pose significant public health risks.

Tokunbo wrote, “Let this serve as a clear reminder that open urination and defecation are environmental offences and serious public health risks. Lagos State will continue to enforce sanitation laws firmly to protect public health, preserve human dignity and maintain order in our communities.”

“We urge residents to make use of available public sanitation facilities and comply with environmental regulations. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility,” he concluded.