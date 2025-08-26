The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), in collaboration with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is proud to announce that the prestigious Lagos International Badminton Classic...

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), in collaboration with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is proud to announce that the prestigious Lagos International Badminton Classic 2025 will take place from August 27 to 30 at the Teslim Balogun Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos.

‎The Lagos International Badminton Classic, sanctioned by the BWF, has grown into one of Africa’s premier badminton competitions, offering athletes from across the globe a vital opportunity to earn ranking points toward World Championships and Olympic Games qualification.

‎This year’s edition promises to be the most competitive yet, as players from 31 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas are confirmed to participate.

Among the participating nations are: India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, France, USA, Canada, Nigeria, and Egypt, alongside other countries making the tournament a truly global affair.

‎The Lagos International Badminton Classic continues to solidify Nigeria’s reputation as a host of world-class sporting events. Athletes from diverse nations are expected to bring their finest form to Lagos, delivering four days of high-intensity matches filled with speed, strategy, and skill.

‎Speaking on the significance of the tournament, Francis Orbih, Esq- President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, stated:

‎“The Lagos International Badminton Classic is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s international sports calendar. Beyond competition, it provides our athletes with global exposure while positioning Lagos as a key destination for badminton development on the continent. We are excited to welcome the world once again.”

Over 120 ‎Players from the following countries are confirmed for the championship, ‎Saudi Arabia, USA, Norway, France, Ireland, Nigeria, Israel, Indonesia, Italy, Greece, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Korea, Slovakia, Portugal, Egypt, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Philippines, Canada, Myanmar, Uganda, Cook Islands, Switzerland, India, Japan, Austria, Thailand, Iran, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

‎The 2025 Lagos International Badminton Classic is proudly organized by the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) with the support of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA), the Lagos State Government, and valued corporate partners.

The tournament reflects a shared commitment to advancing sports development, promoting youth engagement, and projecting Nigeria on the global badminton map.

‎Sports fans, corporate stakeholders, and the general public are invited to witness this four-day showcase of badminton excellence.

Admission is free and live stream broadcast is available on the federation’s social media handles, ensuring fans across Nigeria and beyond can follow the action.

